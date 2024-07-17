Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $327,000 Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

Insider Activity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Levin acquired 7,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,951 shares in the company, valued at $285,888.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven K. Galson acquired 21,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Levin bought 7,861 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,888.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

