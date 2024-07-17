Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $352,000 Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $88.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,500,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,500,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,437 shares of company stock worth $10,076,242. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

