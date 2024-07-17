Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,540,000 after buying an additional 665,070 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 66,941 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of CWK opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

