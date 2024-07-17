Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sabre by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 91,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sabre by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

In other Sabre news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 587,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 587,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,241.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SABR opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

