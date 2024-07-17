Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company.

Saul Centers stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.42%.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

