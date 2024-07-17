Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $3,320,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,705,774.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,650 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

St. Joe Stock Performance

St. Joe stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

