Swiss National Bank Buys 1,100 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 241.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

