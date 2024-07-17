Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Unity Software worth $19,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after buying an additional 1,972,435 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,598,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

