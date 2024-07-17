Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Procore Technologies worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,204,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,167,000 after acquiring an additional 666,287 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,218 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Procore Technologies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,976,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 72.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000,000 after purchasing an additional 423,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,265.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $4,689,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,265.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,554 shares of company stock valued at $20,236,420. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

PCOR stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.