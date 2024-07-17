Swiss National Bank Sells 12,300 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BILL were worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in BILL by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 22,727.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at about $2,746,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Mizuho cut their target price on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.24.

BILL stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

