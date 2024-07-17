Swiss National Bank Sells 67,000 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,991,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Rivian Automotive worth $21,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,427,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,287 shares of company stock worth $6,293,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.