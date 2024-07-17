Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.45

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.45 and traded as high as $59.00. Swisscom shares last traded at $58.86, with a volume of 20,898 shares trading hands.

Swisscom Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

