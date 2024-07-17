Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. Baird R W raised Synchrony Financial to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.61.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 191,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

