Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

