Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $142.87

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.87 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 158.05 ($2.05). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 156.70 ($2.03), with a volume of 7,140,884 shares.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.27) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on TW

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 0.2 %

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,567.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.87.

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.