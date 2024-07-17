TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) COO Patrick Zammit Sells 3,513 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.22. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Barclays boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 106.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 30.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.