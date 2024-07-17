Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.35) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.98) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.67) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($4.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.51).

LON TM17 opened at GBX 297.66 ($3.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £433.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9,922.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 253.59. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.60).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

