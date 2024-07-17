Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,298,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

