Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Price Performance

About Teck Resources

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$68.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$47.47 and a 1-year high of C$74.37.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.