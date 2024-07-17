Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.46.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Price Performance
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.