Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 818,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 760,935 shares.The stock last traded at $55.99 and had previously closed at $54.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Terex Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,742,000 after acquiring an additional 78,362 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,499,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,242,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,977,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,192,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $42,606,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

