Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 2,124 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vestis were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,586,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,292,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. Vestis Co. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Insider Activity at Vestis

In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 116,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,707,877 shares in the company, valued at $210,352,171.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 116,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,707,877 shares in the company, valued at $210,352,171.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 54,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $653,071.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,291.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

