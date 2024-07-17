Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 896 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of BankUnited worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,639,000 after purchasing an additional 251,281 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,427,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 93,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 212,496 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.35.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

