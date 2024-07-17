Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in HNI by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in HNI by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in HNI by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,119 in the last three months. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NYSE:HNI opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

