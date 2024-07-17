Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth $124,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Premier by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Premier by 4.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PINC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,075 shares of company stock worth $1,700,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

