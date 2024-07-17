Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 1,017 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

