Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 1,938 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,424 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

