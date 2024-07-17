Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Owens & Minor worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

