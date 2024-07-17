Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.20 Million Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inter Parfums from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average is $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.