Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of O-I Glass worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after buying an additional 1,141,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in O-I Glass by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after buying an additional 728,493 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 600,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $5,733,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE:OI opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

