Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.29 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

