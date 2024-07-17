Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stride by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

