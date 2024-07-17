Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after buying an additional 120,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 529,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of QRVO opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

