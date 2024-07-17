The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in June

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,900 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 642,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,939.5 days.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

Shares of ACOPF stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

