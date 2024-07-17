The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in June

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,900 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 642,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,939.5 days.
a2 Milk Stock Performance
Shares of ACOPF stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.89.
About a2 Milk
