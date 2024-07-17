The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.52

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.52 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 71060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWIN shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

