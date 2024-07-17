The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Sunday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

