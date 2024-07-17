The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.00

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 31895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1,704.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.