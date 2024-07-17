The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) COO Spencer Burton Sells 7,519 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Spencer Burton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG stock opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.44 and a 52-week high of $140.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.