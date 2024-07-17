The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $513.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $513.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $479.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $503.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $506.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after buying an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after buying an additional 274,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,895,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,044,980,000 after buying an additional 141,538 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.