The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $484.00 and last traded at $484.00, with a volume of 81392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $479.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $460.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.02. The stock has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.46 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

