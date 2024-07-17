The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Update

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 350,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $300,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,654.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $300,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,654.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,896 shares of company stock worth $1,404,005 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $4,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 4.5 %

GBX stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

