The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after acquiring an additional 202,092 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after acquiring an additional 999,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $157,077,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63,863 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 59.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

