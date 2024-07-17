The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Issue $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Southern has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE SO opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

