Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Shares Up 4.9%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.96. 107,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 30,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $327.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Third Coast Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $31,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 329,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 111,915 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

