Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 107,065 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 140.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,065 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

WMT opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $563.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

