Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $1,272,143,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $282,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,145,000 after buying an additional 232,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52,466.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 175,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $613.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $588.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,870 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,307. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

