Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $656.32 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $653.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.80.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.14.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

