Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Intel alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.