Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,709,000 after acquiring an additional 729,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EW opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.