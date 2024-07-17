Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $267.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

