Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after buying an additional 100,008 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,949,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $163.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $163.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

